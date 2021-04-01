Connection and creativity celebrated during Northern Arizona Book Festival

“The importance of literature during the pandemic is the same importance that it always has held, it’s basically a way of surviving, or a way of experiencing life and processing it—only heightened because there's a lot more going on and it's easy to feel alone and kind of overwhelmed.”

And the organizers of the book fest understand the need for connection and collaboration during this time. The last event of the four-day festival is the Outspokin’ & Bookish Collective Care Zine Making Workshop and Exchange, Sunday from 2-4 p.m. PST.

Hosted by Amanda Meeks, participants of the workshop will receive a free materials kit, creative prompts, guidance, zine assembly tips and discussion to help them complete a zine by April 9 on the topic “Can I Hold This for You?”

“The pandemic itself is hard, but then we also have a whole political and social landscape that we are constantly navigating and reflecting on and responding to not just as creative people, but as people,” Meeks says. “I think that it's really important to show up for each other, and in a way that helps us all thrive and build community where we need support. I want to encourage people to reach out to others during this time and really be supportive of one another and caring and find ways to be creative together.”