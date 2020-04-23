Connecting over food: Pizzicletta serves meals with a view

“What this moment has reminded me of, what Pizzi in the Pines has brought back, is the true roots of the business. We began with a desire to bring people together, make connections over good food. While we’re in the business of making pizza, true, we’re really in the business of making memorable experiences, and that is what [Pizzi in the Pines] is,” Schiff says.

Before the open-air pizza parties were selling out (the first Pizzi in the Pines sold out in under 30 minutes, the second announcement crashed the Pizzicletta website), the hometown pizza joint had converted their operations to strictly take-out with a unique twist. They also offered a makeshift Italian grocery, selling their house-made pastas, cheeses, oils and limoncellos, imported Calabrian chilies, olives, flour and sauces.

“Frankly we were still devastated not seeing customers. The shop was good but it wasn’t enough,” Schiff says. “We have such a wonderful landscape and I’m an avid runner and I was thinking, ‘I wonder if there is a way we could set up one of the most memorable meals you could have in Flagstaff, right here, outdoors?’”

That is when the idea for Pizzi in the Pines sparked, but the execution took the coordinated effort of members of the local science community. Enter Lowell Observatory.