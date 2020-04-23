Connecting over food: Pizzicletta serves meals with a view

Necessity may be the mother of invention, but adversity has also been known to spur creativity. As local restaurants and small businesses began closing their doors and changing up their practices in light of the global pandemic, the gears began turning for Caleb Schiff, owner and general manager of Flagstaff’s landmark wood-fired Neapolitan style pizzeria, Pizzicletta.
“Our whole business model got uprooted, but I wasn’t about to take this lying down,” Schiff says. “There has been a lot of sorrow and pain that people are going through from a business standpoint. We knew we had to make lemonade; adversity and hard times make people creative.”
Creative thinking in the case of Pizzicletta and its crew took the form of a pop-up pizza picnic, featuring local brews and wine pairings, fresh baked bread, imported olives and house-made gelato diners can enjoy while overlooking some of Flagstaff’s most scenic vistas. Thus, Pizzi in the Pines was born.
According to Pizzicletta’s website, one group at a time (a couple, family or only those folks living together and no more than six at a time) can gather at one of the designated scenic Flagstaff locations for their meal. Each dining area will be cleaned and sterilized and food will be delivered beforehand to limit social contact. All transactions will be carried out online and all employees will be wearing gloves and face masks.
“What this moment has reminded me of, what Pizzi in the Pines has brought back, is the true roots of the business. We began with a desire to bring people together, make connections over good food. While we’re in the business of making pizza, true, we’re really in the business of making memorable experiences, and that is what [Pizzi in the Pines] is,” Schiff says.
Before the open-air pizza parties were selling out (the first Pizzi in the Pines sold out in under 30 minutes, the second announcement crashed the Pizzicletta website), the hometown pizza joint had converted their operations to strictly take-out with a unique twist. They also offered a makeshift Italian grocery, selling their house-made pastas, cheeses, oils and limoncellos, imported Calabrian chilies, olives, flour and sauces.
“Frankly we were still devastated not seeing customers. The shop was good but it wasn’t enough,” Schiff says. “We have such a wonderful landscape and I’m an avid runner and I was thinking, ‘I wonder if there is a way we could set up one of the most memorable meals you could have in Flagstaff, right here, outdoors?’”
That is when the idea for Pizzi in the Pines sparked, but the execution took the coordinated effort of members of the local science community. Enter Lowell Observatory.
“I reached out to the director of Lowell [Observatory], asking if we could set up shop and serve pizzas at their Observatory Mesa. He got right back to me and said it was one of the most ingenious ideas he’d heard,” Schiff says. “They loved it; we had their approval.”
Pizzicletta is currently serving up memorable meals at Lowell’s Observatory Mesa as well as McMillan Mesa Park on the opposite side of town.
“The concept has always been ingrained in the restaurant, but it took the pandemic to remind me of that. [Pizzi in the Pines] has been so successful, that we have actually been fortunate enough to start hiring,” Schiff says proudly.
As for the future, Schiff is not complacent. With the new hires, he is using his time to plan the next big move.
“Our mobile pizza oven is on its way back up from Phoenix and we are hoping to relaunch our Dark Sky location soon. We’d love to start utilizing that mobile oven, taking it to parks, other beautiful spaces and start serving up food, with social distancing in mind,” Schiff says.
Folks interested in joining the next Pizzi in the Pines hosted by Pizzicletta should follow the restaurant on Instagram @pizzicletta for the latest announcements and updates. Due to the unpredictability of our mountain spring climate, events are being scheduled no further out than one week.
“This has been a challenge for sure, but I’m just so grateful for the community’s response. We’re batting 1,000, and the gratitude coming back to us is amazing. This had really given us a space to be who we wanted to be,” Schiff says.
Pizzicletta’s currently operational brick and mortar is available for carry out at 203 W. Phoenix Ave. at the corner of Mikes Pike, every day from noon until 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.pizzicletta.com/ or call 774-3242.
