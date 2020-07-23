By foot or by wheel: Hike and bike on northern Arizona trails this summer

The monsoon season is upon us but that is no excuse to stay indoors. At least not in the morning, before the rains. With the abundant outdoor and nature-loving experiences at your doorstep here in northern Arizona, we put together a short list of some of our favorite on and off the beaten path destinations. While enjoying your hiking or biking, horseback riding or trail running, remember to be good stewards of our natural environment. The Flagstaff area is home to three unique arboreal biomes including Douglas fir and aspen forest, Ponderosa pine forest and Pinyon-juniper woodland. It is also important to acknowledge that the Walnut Canyon, Sandys Canyon and Fisher Point Trails listed below all reside within the ancestral lands of the Hopi people and are home to meaningful historical and archaeological sites of the Sinagua, Cohonina and Puebloan people; much of the land that Flagstaff sits upon, its mountain range and the hiking spots its boasts are considered sacred by Diné, Apache, Hopi and other tribes. Always research and keep in mind the land you are walking on.

The word lake isn’t one tossed around frequently in the high desert that is Flagstaff. Apart from Lakes Mary and Mormon, as well as the not-so-distant Oak Creek, large masses of water are scarce in these parts and so are the terms associated with them. But don’t be fooled, the environs surrounding us are well adapted, with snow runoff and catchments, wildlife and we within it keep living, keep existing. This is what makes Rogers Lake so special. Though you’re not likely to see water of vast depths, the wide open wetland a few miles southwest of the Arboretum at Flagstaff is host to wildlife of all varieties: plant, mammal, avian. Part of the Upper Verde watershed, Rogers Lake is also home to elk, black bears, pronghorns and migrating waterfowl, plus the smaller critters we know and love. Bald eagles have also been spotted there, so bring your binoculars. There are two main trails with parking areas at Rogers Lake, Gold Digger Trail, a four-mile single track path that involves a rocky but beautiful climb and the Two Spot Trail, a two-mile loop that skirts the edge of the wetlands. Both trails are accessible to hikers and mountain bikers. You can even combine the two, hiking the Gold Digger until you hit the Two Spot, making the roundtrip journey around 5.1 miles total.