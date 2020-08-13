An archive of heroes: Photographer Eric Retterbush remembers COVID-19 in tintypes

Eric Retterbush has never liked taking photos of people. The practice feels invasive and risks overlooking the beauty of, say, a wheelbarrow or a particularly striking façade, he says. It also teeters on voyeurism. How many in the throng of a bustling Burmese market—one of the countries he works in as a travel guide (his day job)—have been photographed without their permission? Wasn’t it Honoré de Balzac who said all physical bodies were made of ghostlike images, “an infinite number of leaflike skins laid one on top of the other,” and repeated exposure to a camera stripped these—that is, the very essence of life—off?
No—street photography, candid portraiture, a shot of someone who doesn’t know you—it was never Retterbush’s pull.
And yet, for the past four months, it has been people who are the subject of Retterbush’s photos. With his 1920s Kodak camera and a difficult to master wet plate tintype process developed in the mid-1850s, Retterbush has captured the faces of frontline medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, getting to know them in the process, each no longer an anonymous stranger but a story realized.
Titled Resilience, the project is a codex filled with portraits akin to old western or Civil War photographs. Paramedics, firefighters, doctors and nurses replace cowboys and Union soldiers to form a database of eyes, grooved creases from facemasks worn for hours, freckles and deep gazes on a series of metal plates. The new virus documented through the old camera.
“It wasn’t my original plan to take pictures of medical workers and tell their stories,” Retterbush says. “But it became not only something I could do but something I needed to do—both for myself and for the medical workers themselves to be able to process [the pandemic] a little.”
Resilience sprung from a lull during which Retterbush asked his wife Alyssa, a nurse at Flagstaff Medical Center who works primarily with COVID patients, if she’d sit for a photo. The image shows her in scrubs, a mask covering her face and a stethoscope slung over her shoulders. It turned into the catalyst for the rest of the project, which became quite personal for Retterbush as many of his friends work in the medical field.
“I was hearing it and feeling it even though I wasn’t there in the hospital,” he says, momentarily deep in thought over his wife’s description of a transformed hospital wing.
There’s the story of a flight nurse and close friend whose first COVID patient died moments after their helicopter touched down at the hospital, the ICU nurse who knew how to tend to cardiac arrest and brain bleeds but felt lost in the face of the virus, Alyssa’s descriptions of the alien-like environment in which patients spent their days on ventilators—each infuses Resilience.
Retterbush took several photos of each person, until they got one “hero shot,” a firefighter standing tall in his gear for example, and the other a “story shot,” with the intent of letting every subject keep a couple.
“So now they have this image, something for them to keep that brings them back to this place, and this event. In that way it’s archival, a memory of this very intense moment in history,” he says.
The process of taking and developing a tintype alone imbues each photograph with life, as it gives the photographer time to know his subjects, many of whom are friends, others people Retterbush never met before taking their photo.
“One thing I love about the tintype is it’s so slow. Because of that there’s this interaction between yourself and the person behind the lens,” he says. “There’s a lot of time to talk in between and as you’re waiting for these chemicals to cook.”
Retterbush started Resilience in April, just as virus cases were climbing and medical workers became inundated with the unknown. Many didn’t know what to do or how things would end, a mood that also shows in the low-toned tintypes—something truth-telling in the shades of black and white..
“At that point it was a little scarier and that translated back into the images as well—that look of uncertainty and struggle with the PPE or lack of PPE or the struggle with this question of, ‘What if I get sick?’” Retterbush says.
So, as subjects talked, Retterbush maneuvered.
The art of the tintype is relatively new for Retterbush. It is a practice he is still learning and perfecting (he frequently points to the 10,000-hour rule). The craft, which came not long after the daguerreotype as a cheaper, quicker and more durable portrait alternative for the masses, is decidedly finicky, sensitive to temperature, heat, dryness or the slightest imbalance of chemicals in the dark room. A speck of dust alone threatens to mar an image entirely. Retterbush studied art in college, primarily focusing on drawing and painting, but didn’t explore tintypes until about three years ago when he purchased equipment and delved into research.
The first year consisted of him figuring out the process, he says, the second learning from his mistakes. He has only recently begun producing work he considers clean.
“Some days are a complete flop on my face and that’s why a lot of people don’t do it,” he says. “There are about 50 different ways you can screw up every single time.”
But what Retterbush might see as flaws are either unnoticeable to the untrained eye or accepted as part of the art. A blemish or a leak of light are simply what tie an image to a moment, a small mark formed when Retterbush submerges the metal plate in its chemical bath is the artist forever imprinted on the piece.
By his estimations there are only about 1,000 people in the world making tintypes, and 200-300 of those are producing quality images. In other words, “You can’t learn this on YouTube.”
By using an archaic process in 2020, Retterbush pays tribute not only to the medical workers, through a total of about 120 images that make up Resilience, but says something about the ubiquity of the image. In the constant onslaught of digital stimuli, what does it mean to possess a physical something, a tangible archival object to be held in the palm of one’s hand?
“I want [the photos] to be this treasure,” Retterbush says. “The tintype is a family heirloom, people often come to me and say how they have their great-grandfather’s tintype. And I want to recreate that again so in one hundred years when we’re super digital people can actually grab onto this thing and actually hold onto an image from way far back.”
Tintypes last well over 100 years, Retterbush adds. Longer.
Though Resilience is complete, mounted at Firecreek Coffee Co. Thursday morning, Retterbush’s work is ongoing. His most recent project is a collaboration with Indigenous advocacy organization NDN Collective, photographing Navajo women doctors on the frontlines across the Navajo Nation. The idea came from Dr. Michelle Tom, who suggested that the portraits call forth a contrast between modern and traditional medicine and practices. Each doctor is dressed in traditional clothing, often with a stethoscope or other tool in hand.
Though tintypes debuted in the 1850s, they peaked during the Civil War as a method to preserve oneself before going into battle. The novel coronavirus has presented the world with a different battle, but a battle nonetheless.
“I think it also links back to a time where pandemics were much more common, there were so many pandemics the late 1800s—you had Spanish flu in 1918 that was decimating 50 million people,” he says. “So it is a reminder with a process from that era that we are not that far away, that we are not invincible and it brings us back to history with that reminder.”
Somehow this particular moment in history calls for a historic process—to memorialize the work of those who know the disease with brutal intimacy.
“I think it’s about as close to magic as I can get,” Retterbush says. “I am taking what is out in the world and I am just through my hands, mixing chemicals, there is no electricity or machines, I am creating an almost perfect representation of that moment and I think that is something beautiful.”
Resilience can be viewed at Firecreek Coffee Company, 22 W. Route 66. A mask is required to enter Firecreek. You can see the rest of Retterbush’s projects at his website, www.ericretterbush.com. To support the artist, people who live in Flagstaff can book a personal portrait session. Retterbush wears a mask for the duration of the shoot. And, for those who don’t live in town, follow Retterbush on Instagram, @ericretterbush, where he posts updates about work for sale, auctions and more.
