An archive of heroes: Photographer Eric Retterbush remembers COVID-19 in tintypes

“So now they have this image, something for them to keep that brings them back to this place, and this event. In that way it’s archival, a memory of this very intense moment in history,” he says.

The process of taking and developing a tintype alone imbues each photograph with life, as it gives the photographer time to know his subjects, many of whom are friends, others people Retterbush never met before taking their photo.

“One thing I love about the tintype is it’s so slow. Because of that there’s this interaction between yourself and the person behind the lens,” he says. “There’s a lot of time to talk in between and as you’re waiting for these chemicals to cook.”

Retterbush started Resilience in April, just as virus cases were climbing and medical workers became inundated with the unknown. Many didn’t know what to do or how things would end, a mood that also shows in the low-toned tintypes—something truth-telling in the shades of black and white..

“At that point it was a little scarier and that translated back into the images as well—that look of uncertainty and struggle with the PPE or lack of PPE or the struggle with this question of, ‘What if I get sick?’” Retterbush says.

So, as subjects talked, Retterbush maneuvered.