Do you have a broken household item? Bring it to our next FREE Fix-It Clinic on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Coco-op Flagstaff Makerspace—www.cocoop.org. Volunteer fixers will be on hand to fix broken household items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Examples of items that can be fixed include clothing in need of repair, small appliances, electronics, lamps, clocks, bikes and toys.