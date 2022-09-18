Fire and flood: Hope through the passage of time

The Spring and Summer of 2022 will be remembered for the frightening and damaging Tunnel and Pipeline fires, as well as the seemingly endless flood impacts in several of our local neighborhoods. While the impacts of the Schultz (2010) and Museum (2021) flooding were large, the magnitude and impact of the 2022 flooding events downstream of the Pipeline Fire scar overwhelmed much of what we've experienced previously in the Flagstaff area. As of this writing (early August), we have had several significant flood events on the east side (Timberline and Doney Park) and west side (Coconino Estates) of the Peaks. The Museum Fire scar on the south side of the Peaks appears to have seen some recovery – with the flood mitigation in place there hasn’t been a significant flood over this watershed in 2022 (yet).

Three ingredients are required for Flash Flooding to occur. High rainfall rates, significant terrain, and ground conditions that lead to rapid runoff of rainfall. An extreme condition in any one of these factors can lead to flooding (not all need to be great at the same time). During the monsoon season, we frequently see high rainfall rates over much of northern Arizona; and we all know that northern Arizona has a lot of terrain – mountains and valleys that can rapidly accumulate rainfall and send it rushing down otherwise dry streams and valleys.

The burning of soils and ground-based debris profoundly changes the composition of the ground surface. Prior to the fires, the porous soils of the San Francisco Peaks would soak up a large percentage of any rainfall, with flooding events relatively rare. After the wildfires, the severely burned soils are no longer porous, and water tends to run off very quickly without soaking in. High velocity water cascading down the burned slopes carry a lot of ash and debris, which ‘coat’ the downstream drainages, make subsequent flooding more likely. It is a nasty chain of events which greatly increases the likelihood of flooding downstream of any mountain burn scar. We have seen the unfortunate results of this in our local backyards – with several rain events causing Flagstaff neighborhoods to deal with the mud, debris, and flood water in a magnitude not seen before.

The passage of time, however, brings hope. All burn scars recover eventually as vegetation re-grows and the burned soils erode away. Local government agencies are also at work on mitigation measures to reduce the impacts of future flooding in the area. We’ll have the risk of flood impacts for several years to come, but the impacts will decrease with time.