Fewer people going to college is good news

So … is that good news or bad? It’s obviously tough for those toiling in the less-glamorous precincts of higher education, who were already bracing for demographically driven enrollment declines in the latter half of the decade but are now getting hit with them five years early.

The picture is more mixed for would-be students. Two-year institutions tend to have higher percentages of students of color and from disadvantaged backgrounds than other colleges, so there’s the risk that the enrollment declines will simply entrench existing inequities. There’s also evidence that delaying college has in the past resulted in lower earnings over the long run.

This time around, though, lots of companies are offering to help pay for college as an enticement for would-be workers, which should make it easier for young adults to keep their options open. College tuition is also rising at a rate lower than overall inflation for the first time since the early 1980s, reducing the costs of delay. And if today’s worker shortages help more employers figure out that being biased against hiring non-college graduates is costing them money, the economic cost of forgoing college could fall.