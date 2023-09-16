Sept. 21

Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition Star Party

Buffalo Park, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join us and enjoy the dark skies of Northern Arizona with telescope viewing, presentations, and a variety activities for all ages, hosted by the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition.

Science Bedtime Stories (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Festival Website (scifest.org) and App, Available starting at 7 p.m.

“The Red Tail Tale on the Arizona Trail”

Rodo Safranac reads his illustrated story, “The Red Tail Tale on the Arizona Trail,” for our youngest science enthusiasts to enjoy as they wind down to sleep. In his book, Rowen, a young, red-headed explorer, and Rojo, a clever, red-tailed hawk meet, bond, and experience a wonderful adventure on the fascinating Arizona National Scenic Trail.

“Sharuko”

Monica Brown reads her coming of age story, “Sharuko: el arqueólogo Peruano/Peruvian Archaeologist.” Growing up in the late 1800's, Julio Tello spent time exploring in the foothills of the Peruvian Andes. His bravery earned him the boyhood nickname Sharuko, which means "brave" in Quechua.

“A Rattler's Tale”

Nancy Marshall reads her action-packed book “A Rattler's Tale: When Wild Animals Encounter Humans.” Captivatingly illustrated by a fisheries biologist, discover what happens when a skunk meets Mom in the shed and when the mountain lion lands on the family car.

“All About the Grand Canyon”

Don Lago reads “All About the Grand Canyon.” With rich storytelling about this natural wonder, our youngest science enthusiasts will also enjoy beautiful illustrations as they wind down to sleep.

Sept. 22

The A in STEAM. Using Art to learn about Symmetry!

Winslow Public Library, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In this fun, hands-on activity, participants will use pre-cut colorful shapes to create their own tile using symmetry.

Learning About Our Star: The Sun

Community Room - East Flagstaff Community Library, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Join Lowell Observatory for an exciting science program, designed for young minds. Learn about the nearest star to us, the Sun, and how nature interacts with day and night. Children will do interactive activities that will promote math, reasoning, and fine motor skills, while igniting their curiosity to learn more about our universe!

Plein Air in Open Spaces

Buffalo Park Ramada, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Join us at Buffalo Park for an afternoon of drawing and painting outdoors, observing the natural world. Flagstaff Open Spaces has art supplies and easels available for free! All ages and abilities are welcome!

Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition Star Party

Buffalo Park, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A Mammoth Science Ballet

NAU Ardrey Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. to 6:50:00 p.m.

This performance--inspired by de-extinction science and the work of keynote speaker Beth Shapiro, PhD--will feature waltzing mammoths and pirouetting black-footed ferrets. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app. See Keynote Presentation for more information.

W. L. Gore & Associates Keynote Presentation: How to Clone a Mammoth

NAU Ardrey Auditorium, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Festival's keynote presentation will feature Beth Shapiro, pioneer and global leader in the high-profile field of ancient DNA. Is it possible to bring extinct species back to life? And even if it is technically possible, is it a good idea? Drawing from her research and her broad knowledge of the field, Shapiro, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, will walk through what is and is not possible when it comes to "de-extinction." She will describe current efforts to resurrect species like mammoths and dodos, and highlight how the same technologies that might bring these species back could instead be used to prevent living species from becoming extinct. Through the exploration of our evolutionary and cultural history, Shapiro will uncover a course for the future. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Campus Sky Viewing

NAU Campus Observatory, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU's Campus Observatory.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Festival Website (scifest.org) and App, Available throughout Festival

Four on-demand Science Bedtime Stories are available on the Festival's website and app. Local authors read their illustrated children's books that will delight the budding scientists in your life.

Sept. 23

Science Day at Walnut Canyon National Monument

Walnut Canyon National Monument Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join National Park Service archeologists and wildlife biologists on National Public Lands Day (free entrance) to learn about Walnut Canyon’s human and natural history. Learn about prehistoric hunting by visiting a flint knapping demonstration, trying your hand at throwing at an atlatl, and checking out real mammoth dung. Learn about bats, their ecology and behavior from a wildlife biologist.

Cliffs Ranger Station Open House

Walnut Canyon National Monument Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit the newly furnished Cliffs Ranger Station on National Public Lands Day (free entrance). Cliffs Ranger Station is one of Arizona’s oldest surviving log structures and Walnut Canyon National Monument’s original headquarters. Usually closed to the public, for this event the cabin is accessed by an easy self-guided 1.5-mile roundtrip hike from the Walnut Canyon National Monument Visitor Center.

Snook's Science in the Park

Wheeler Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fun is endless at Snook’s Science in the Park, our popular family science fair where YOU are the scientist Look through a solar telescope; inspect animal bones in a zooarchaeology activity; observe the natural world and create your own art; and drive a robotic rover at Snook’s Science in the Park! The fun is endless at our popular family science fair, where YOU are the scientist for the day!

Dow Spring Hike

Dow Spring Trailhead on Forest Road 131, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kaibab National Forest South Zone archaeologist Charlie Webber will lead a hike to a collection of archaeological sites located around Dow Spring that reveal an amazing slice of history. For the 1.25 mile, hour long hike please bring water, closed-toe footwear and sunscreen. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Meet and Greet the da Vinci Robot at FMC!

Flagstaff Medical Center McGee Auditorium, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The da Vinci Robot is a state-of-the-art robotic surgery machine. Come learn about the device and try it for yourself!

Explore the Lifesaving World of Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Sechrist parking lot on FMC West Campus, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Climb aboard a real helicopter and ambulance and meet local first responders at this outdoor event! Learn how they deliver precise, effective care in emergency situations.

Designed to Move: Seeds That Float, Fly or Hitchhike through the Desert Southwest

Museum of Northern Arizona - Pearson Hall, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

East Side of Highway 180, Accessed via N. Winding Brook Road

Seeds are designed to move. Their ingenious solutions to the challenges of dispersal have inspired countless innovations. Join Adelheid Fischer, curator of “Designed to Move,” to celebrate the beauty of desert seeds and how they can inspire artists, designers and engineers.

What If? Writing Speculative Fiction about De-Extinction

Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

What would happen if we brought an extinct species back to life? What effect would this have on society and the environment? Choose an extinct organism, write a poem or short story (<3 pages) exploring this issue and share it with other writers!

Tynkertopia Open House

Tynkertopia, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Become a "tynkerer"--visit Tynkertopia, Flagstaff's award-winning STEAM Community Center, and learn how we invite curiosity, inspire wonder, encourage playfulness and celebrate unique solutions.

NAU Robotics Workshop: an interactive experience to learn about robots!

NAU Engineering Building (Building 69) Room 224, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

15600 S. McConnell Dr.

Join us for an interactive opportunity to dive into the exciting world of robotics! Learn from experts and enthusiasts, and get hands-on experience interacting with and controlling flying robots, driving robots, wearable robots, robotic arms and virtual reality systems. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition Star Party

Buffalo Park, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The State of the Climate: What's New in Climate Science and Solutions AND Energy Efficiency Incentive Information

Lowell Observatory, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regional experts will discuss the state of the climate in northern Arizona, emerging technology and policy solutions to slow and capture fossil fuel emissions, and progress on the City of Flagstaff's carbon neutrality plan. Following the panel discussion, meet with local companies and city officials to learn about energy efficiency incentives, including weatherization and heat pumps.

Campus Sky Viewing

NAU Campus Observatory, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU's Campus Observatory.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Sept. 24

Walking on the Moon: Where Apollo Astronauts Trained

Landfill Road Trailhead, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

See for yourself the crater field in Coconino National Forest where Apollo astronauts trained for walking on the moon! Be prepared for this 3.5-mile hike across uneven terrain--bring sturdy shoes, water, hat, jacket, sunscreen and snacks. Not suitable for young kids or dogs. Please cancel your reservation if you cannot attend. View this short video before our adventure: https://astrogeology.usgs.gov/rpif/videos/making-craters Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Explore, Learn, Discover: Geocaching at Tynkertopia

Tynkertopia, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Bring your family to Bushmaster Park to experience geocaching using your smartphone and Google Maps to locate hidden treasure at specific coordinates. The last cache will contain a small prize for each family that locates all the caches. Reservations required: tynkertopia.org/events/special-events/

The History of Science in Flagstaff: Missions and Madness Adventure Game

Wheeler Park War Memorial, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn how science shaped Flagstaff by playing an adventure game that's part scavenger hunt, part Dungeons and Dragons and part boot camp. It’s also a great way to get some exercise as you walk around downtown historic sites! Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Public Day at Elden Pueblo

Elden Pueblo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join us at Elden Pueblo to learn how we discover and interpret secrets of the ancient civilizations here in Flagstaff as we dig into the past, analyze artifacts and practice ancient hunting games.

Writing About Science

Planet Science Store, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This workshop is an introduction to science writing, leading participants through a guided writing session focused on several examples of recent scientific research. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Tour the US Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station

US Naval Observatory, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Take this daytime tour of the Observatory guided by members of the Observatory staff. Visit several of our large telescopes and learn about the mission of the Naval Observatory. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Bookmans Science Writing Fair

Bookmans Flagstaff Entertainment Exchange, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There are so many ways to spread knowledge to readers of all ages in accessible, fun ways. Join this workshop to learn how to turn environmental information about the Colorado Plateau into comic books, poetry, broadsides, fiction, essays and more!

Tour the US Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station

US Naval Observatory, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

10391 W Naval Observatory Rd

Take this daytime tour of the Observatory guided by members of the Observatory staff. Visit several of our large telescopes and learn about the mission of the Naval Observatory. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Campus Sky Viewing

NAU Campus Observatory, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU's Campus Observatory.

View the Night Sky at the US Naval Observatory

US Naval Observatory, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

10391 W Naval Observatory Rd

Join Naval Observatory astronomers (weather permitting) to view the night sky with their larger telescopes, the 61-inch and/or 1.3 meter. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Sept. 25

Walk on Mars

Northland Preparatory Academy Gym, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3300 Sparrow Ave

Explorers of all ages are welcome to walk across a giant, gym-sized landscape map of Mars to learn about the Red Planet!

Tour the US Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station

US Naval Observatory, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

10391 W Naval Observatory Rd

Take this daytime tour of the Observatory guided by members of the Observatory staff. Visit several of our large telescopes and learn about the mission of the Naval Observatory. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Tour the US Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station

US Naval Observatory, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

10391 W Naval Observatory Rd

Take this daytime tour of the Observatory guided by members of the Observatory staff. Visit several of our large telescopes and learn about the mission of the Naval Observatory. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Science in Anime

Community Room - East Flagstaff Community Library, 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Is there science in anime? Learn about different anime and their connections to science!

The Ethics of Ancient DNA Research (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Lowell Observatory, 4 p.m.

NAU anthropologist Justin Lund will discuss the ethics of studying ancient DNA in Indigenous communities as well as the legal and social implications of genomic research. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

Race Robots with the CocoNuts!

Boys and Girls Club of Flagstaff, 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

301 S Paseo Del Flag

Come build a robot and race it with your friends! Everyone is welcome, all ages. Parents, please plan to stay and assist young kids with this activity.

Climate Change and the Colorado River Compact's Next 100 Years (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Lowell Observatory, 5 p.m.

The seven states that signed the Colorado Compact in 1922 are now struggling to find a long-term water management system that reflects the impact of climate change and long-term droughts. Learn from Tim Duane, previous faculty at the University of San Diego School of Law, where he taught climate change law and policy, environmental law and policy and public lands and natural resources law. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

Lowell Observatory Open House

Lowell Observatory, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Experience astronomical history and wonder at Lowell Observatory! Don’t miss your chance to walk through Lowell’s beautiful historic grounds, see the 126-year-old Clark Telescope and stargaze at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory through six advanced telescopes under Flagstaff’s beautiful dark skies.

Grand Canyon Astronomy

Planet Science, 5 p.m.

109 N Leroux St

Hear from Kevin Schindler as he shares his experience as Grand Canyon’s Astronomer in Residence and the exciting work he oversees in his role!

Astronomy Discovery Center Building Site Hard Hat Tours

Lowell Observatory, 5 p.m. AND 6 p.m.

Join Lowell Observatory for behind-the-scenes hard hat tours of the in-process Kemper and Ethel Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center (ADC) at Lowell Observatory. Taking place during the Open House, tours are at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Panel Discussion: Healthy Forests and a Fire-Adapted Flagstaff

Coconino Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A panel of experts from the Flagstaff Fire Department, USFS and NAU discuss forest and fire management efforts across the greater Flagstaff area.

View the Night Sky at the US Naval Observatory

US Naval Observatory, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

10391 W Naval Observatory Rd

Join Naval Observatory astronomers (weather permitting) to view the night sky with their larger telescopes, the 61-inch and/or 1.3 meter. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Sept. 26

Cloud Walk at Buffalo Park

Buffalo Park Entrance, 9 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.

Join Brian Klimowski (National Weather Service Meteorologist-in-Charge) for a 45-minute walk in Buffalo Park. We'll talk about the science behind the weather we observe, the impact of the anticipated El Nino, severe storms, and of course all about the clouds we see! Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Science-Themed Toddler Tales

Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Your toddler will delight in this special time for science-themed stories, songs, games and more!

MNA Paleontology Collections Open House

Museum of Northern Arizona Brady Geology Building, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

East Side of Highway 180, Accessed via N. Winding Brook Road

Visit the Museum of Northern Arizona’s Brady Building for a behind-the-scenes look at MNA’s favorite dinosaur and other reptile fossils from our paleontology collection.

NPS Science: Learn about Bats and Be an Archeologist

Bushmaster Park - East Side Ramadas, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Join archeologists and wildlife biologists from Flagstaff Area National Monuments for a fun-filled afternoon. Be an archeologist by screening for artifacts, identifying what you find, and drawing artifacts. Learn about bats, their ecology and behavior from a wildlife biologist.

Build-A-Bot Workshop

Tynkertopia, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center and create your own Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials--it's fun, creative, purposeful and mindful!

Crafty Corner - Festival of Science

Community Room - East Flagstaff Community Library, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Join us at the East Flagstaff Community Library as we celebrate the Festival of Science with an awesome craft project!

Tagging Monarch Butterflies on Their Fall Migration

Bubbling Ponds Fish Hatchery- Cornville, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Help tag migrating monarchs for scientific research with Southwest Monarch Study! Nets, tags and data collection training provided. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals). Reservations required: swmonarchs.org/upcoming-events.php

Let's Build an Eclipse Viewer!

Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Kids will learn about upcoming eclipses and build a cereal box viewer for safely observing an eclipse. Please bring your own empty cereal boxes.

The Sunset Crater-Cinder Lake Apollo Mission Testing and Training Historic District (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Lowell Observatory, 4 p.m.

Join local historians Kevin Schindler and Ben Carver as they describe the effort to get the Apollo mission testing and training sites at Sunset Crater and Cinder Lake listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

Dinosaurs of the Navajo Nation

Museum of Northern Arizona - Pearson Hall, 4 p.m.

Local paleontologist Adam Marsh will share his fascinating research on the Late Triassic and Early Jurassic period fossils discovered across the Navajo Nation starting in the 1930s.

McMillan Mesa Family Program

Buffalo Park, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Willow Bend, in partnership with the City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, will lead a guided family-focused tour of McMillan Mesa. The tour will include a short hike and fun hands on outdoor focused activities for the whole family. Learn about urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more! Reservation required: www.willowbendcenter.org/mcmillan-mesa

Mars Rover Update (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Lowell Observatory, 5 p.m.

Join USGS planetary scientists Alicia Vaughan and Ryan Anderson as they talk about the latest discoveries and share incredible recent images from the Perseverance and Curiosity Mars rovers! Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

"Dark Sky" Your Home

Coconino Center for the Arts, 5 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For all DIYers, contractors, homeowners, architects, and business owners: how to make your home or business Dark Sky friendly. Join the experts at the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition to better understand your outdoor lighting and how to keep our city dark, and how you benefit!

From Mind to Design: Using free and easy 3D design software to explore and create imaginative 3D objects

NAU Cline Library Maker Lab, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In this hands-on session, users will learn about the Thingiverse design community where they can explore and download 3D printable files. Attendees will then learn how to edit and expand on these objects to create their own unique designs using the free and open-use software Tinkercad. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Astronomy Nights

Tynkertopia, 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Join us at Tynkertopia for telescope viewing and participating in astronomy activities for children with astronomer Scott Barrows!

NAU Research Spotlight Talk: The Double Asteroid Redirection Test: A Crash Course in Planetary Defense (LIVE STREAM ONLY)

Webinar, 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Cristina Thomas (NAU) discusses NASA's first planetary defense test mission, which impacted into the moon of a binary near-Earth asteroid on September 26, 2022. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Sept. 27

Science-Themed Preschool Express

Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Surprises galore are in store when we get together for science-themed stories, songs, games and more!

Prehistoric Storytime for Families

Community Room - East Flagstaff Community Library, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Families are invited to join us for fun and interactive storytimes featuring prehistoric stories.

Downtown Geology Tour

Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Join Willow Bend Environmental Education Center on a guided Downtown Geology Tour for an exclusive and unique opportunity to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover the ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings and highlight progression of architectural styles. Sponsored by Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet. Reservations required: https://willowbendcenter.org/2023-downtown-geology/

STEM Poster Session

NAU DuBois Center, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Open to all Flagstaff STEM students, researchers and institutions at a wide range of educational and professional levels. Bringing together STEM students and STEM professionals to interact, communicate, collaborate and share with the Flagstaff community.

Downtown "Through the Lens of Time" Guided Tour

Meeting Location Provided After Reservation Made, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Join Willow Bend and SWCA for a one-of-a-kind natural history guided walk through downtown. Led by photographer and author John Vankat, the tour will follow key locations highlighted in his book, The San Francisco Peaks and Flagstaff Through the Lens of Time. Reservations required: www.willowbendcenter.org

Tagging Monarch Butterflies on Their Fall Migration

Bubbling Ponds Fish Hatchery- Cornville, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Help tag migrating monarchs for scientific research with Southwest Monarch Study! Nets, tags and data collection training provided. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals). Reservations required: swmonarchs.org/upcoming-events.php

Build-A-Bot Workshop

Tynkertopia, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center and create your own Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials--it's fun, creative, purposeful and mindful!

Creation Station: Blast from the Past

Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Come to a dino-tastic program of stories and crafts.

The Story of a Snowflake (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Lowell Observatory, 4:00 p.m.

Join Brian Klimowski (Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service) as he discusses the amazing snowfall last Winter, and tells the engaging story of one of those snowflakes and its atmospheric adventure as it grows and eventually falls to the ground in Flagstaff. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

For Birds, Just Add Water

Kachina Wetlands Entrance, 4:00 p.m.

Join Northern Arizona Audubon for a stroll through Kachina Wetlands and learn how a formerly dry meadow became one of the most important stopovers in northern Arizona for migratory birds. The two-mile stroll will also include bird identification and ecology and will end at dusk with a stunning view of the San Francisco Peaks at sunset. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

The Ferruginous Hawk: Northern Arizona's Best Kept Secret (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Lowell Observatory, 5:00 p.m.

Join Master Falconer Michele Losee of the International Raptor & Falconry Center as she introduces us to Quinn, the rarest hawk in Northern Arizona, and find out why Ferruginous Hawks are still on the Endangered Species list. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

The Science of Beer

Mother Road Brewery - Roy's 66 Room, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Please join NAU’s Brewing Science Certificate team in a discussion about the science behind the pint. Dr. Andy Koppisch, Dr. Emily Cope, Dr. David John and Devon Randall will be diving into the chemistry and microbiology of brewing and fermentation.

Animal Bones! Identifying Different Bones and Animals

Planet Science, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dr. Chrissina Burke (NAU) shows participants the process of identifying what animal a bone belongs to. Participants will explore how we can use our knowledge about how animal bodies function to identify what animal the bones belong to.

Climate Fresk Workshop

NACET Accelerator Building - Conference Room, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Climate Fresk is a card game that teaches participants how climate change works and empowers them to take effective action. In this collaborative game, participants draw a fresco representing the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Healthy Eating: The Effects Food Has on Us

Chabad of Flagstaff, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

By adding spice and color to our food we can add flavor while packing in lots of needed nutrients and antioxidants. Participants will be able to create easy quick treats that are healthy and good for the body, to demonstrate how proper food can keep you energized without the sugar spikes and tiering effects. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Astronomy Nights

Tynkertopia, 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Join us at Tynkertopia for telescope viewing and participating in astronomy activities for children with astronomer Scott Barrows!

A Trip Through Time Around the San Francisco Peaks (LIVE STREAM ONLY)

Webinar, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rephotography, or the science and art of matching historical photographs to their modern-day counterparts, can tell us a great deal about our forest home. Ecologist, author and photographer John L. Vankat will share his recent rephotographing of more than 100 locations around the San Francisco Peaks in his book, The San Francisco Peaks and Flagstaff Through the Lens of Time. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Sept. 28

Science-Themed Toddler Tales

Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Your toddler will delight in this special time for science-themed stories, songs, games and more!

Science-Themed Preschool Express

Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Surprises galore are in store when we get together for science-themed stories, songs, games and more!

Building LEGO Skeletons

Community Room - East Flagstaff Community Library, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Join other LEGO fans to engineer some fun! Imagine, create, play and learn as we build LEGO skeletons of real or imagined animals.

Build-A-Bot Workshop

Tynkertopia, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center and create your own Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials--it's fun, creative, purposeful and mindful!

Magnificent Mammals of the Ice Age

Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Youth, ages 8+, are invited to learn about several mammals from the Ice Age and create their own design on paper, relaying characteristics from the prehistoric mammals that they've learned about, into their creation!

McMillan Mesa Community Guided Hike

Buffalo Park, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Willow Bend, in partnership with the City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, will be leading an interpretive walk of McMillan Mesa. Learn about McMillan Mesa's urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more! This program is for adults and kids over 12 years old. Reservation required: www.willowbendcenter.org/mcmillan-mesa

The People of Ancient Peru: Diet, Migration and Llamas (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Lowell Observatory, 4:00 p.m.

Hundreds of years before the Inka, the Wari was the first expansive state to control vast regions of Peru. Join NAU bioarchaeologist Corina Kellner as she explores the Nasca people of Peru and the Wari Empire based on isotope analysis. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

Global Volcanism Update (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Lowell Observatory, 5:00 p.m.

At any given moment, more than 20 volcanoes are actively erupting somewhere on Earth. Come hear USGS volcanologist Greg Vaughan talk about some of the most spectacular recent volcanic eruptions! Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

Women in STEAM Networking Event

Wanderlust Brewery, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A night for celebrating Women in STEAM, this event will be an opportunity to share experiences and create a network of artists and scientists you can tap into for collaboration and advice.

Astronomy Nights

Tynkertopia, 6:15 p.m. to 7:45:00 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Join us at Tynkertopia for telescope viewing and participating in astronomy activities for children with astronomer Scott Barrows!

Science-Telling Through Story

Kitt Recital Hall, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Listen to science come alive as scientists with NAU’s Center for Ecosystem Science and Society (Ecoss) tell stories of finding adventure in remote corners of the Earth and discovering new meaning in their work.

Pride in Your Community: Out in STEM

Community Room - East Flagstaff Community Library, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Join us at the East Flagstaff Community Library for a discussion of the impact made by LGBT+ folks in the STEM workforce!

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Sept. 29

Controlling Rodents Without Poisons: Restoring Balance on the Galápagos Islands

Lowell Observatory, 4 p.m.

Listen as SenesTech founder Loretta Mayer explains how an overpopulation of rats is putting the animals and humans of the Galápagos Islands in jeopardy. Dr. Mayer shares how she is working to restore ecological balance to this area without resorting to poison.

Complexities of Co-Existing with Carnivores - A Global Perspective

Lowell Observatory, 5 p.m.

Environmental Scientist, Dr. Duan Biggs (NAU), Conservation Biologist, Dr. Alex Braczcowski (NAU and Griffith University, Australia), and Emily Renn (NAU and Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project) will share their experiences from the field on how community science can strengthen co-existence with carnivores.

SCI Talks Presented by Mammoth (IN PERSON and VIRTUAL)

Coconino Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Doors Open at 6 p.m.

Four TEDx-style talks from local scientists, artists, and educators. In each 15-minute talk, the speakers will share what drives their enthusiasm for their field of study. Quantum Scientist Ines Montano will explain how we are on the precipice of a technological revolution. Ecologist Jut Wynne will share his experiences with caves from around the globe. Artist Robert Long relays how his artwork aims to amplify intimate, obscure forms of life to give underrepresented organisms louder voices and to visualize their self-worlds. Terra BIRDS founder John Taylor describes his organization's work to teach environmental stewardship in our schools through gardening. Webinar registration at scifest.org or the app.

Campus Sky Viewing

NAU Campus Observatory, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU's Campus Observatory.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Sept. 30

Harrenburg Wash Guided Tour

Pumphouse Wash Trailhead, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Attend a tour of the Harrenburg Wash Natural Area to learn about the area’s hydrology and history and a restoration project underway to enhance our local riparian habitat. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Lava River Cave Guided Hike

Lava River Cave Trailhead, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Take a guided tour of the Lava River Cave and hear about the origin of the cave and the processes that formed some of the interesting features found in a lava tube. Proper hiking shoes or boots, clothing and lights required for this strenuous hike. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Post-Fire Botany walk!

Parking Pull Out at the Intersection of Lockett Meadow Rd and Forest Road 418, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Attend a family friendly stroll through the Pipeline fire scar to see what is re-emerging after last year's fire. We will casually walk around about one mile off trail. Please wear good hiking shoes. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Tynkertopia Open House

Tynkertopia, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3330 E. Elder Drive

Become a "tynkerer"--visit Tynkertopia, Flagstaff's award-winning STEAM Community Center, and learn how we invite curiosity, inspire wonder, encourage playfulness, and celebrate unique solutions.

Camp Colton on the Prairie

Camp Colton, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Explore Camp Colton and experience a little bit of everything that Camp offers with a focus on environmental education, games, arts and crafts, outdoor activities--and, of course, lots of fun!

The Diverse World of Sustainable Building

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join this tour to explore a variety of buildings that highlight a wide array of sustainable methods and technologies, including rainwater harvesting, solar design and PV! Pick up a self-guided tour packet at Willow Bend on the day of the tour or download at coconino.az.gov/sustainablebuilding

Plein Air in Open Spaces - Picture Canyon

Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join us at Picture Canyon for a morning of drawing and painting outdoors. Flagstaff Open Spaces has art supplies and easels available for free! All ages and abilities are welcome!

Outdoor Microbe & Vector Tour!

Buffalo Park, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Families will walk through a short loop at Buffalo Park to interact with several scientists that introduce microbe and vector species that are studied at TGen North and are found locally (e.g., ticks, mosquitoes, Valley fever fungus, wastewater microbes, etc). Meet at a TGen booth at Buffalo Park.

Dow Spring Hike

Dow Spring Trailhead on Forest Road 131, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kaibab National Forest South Zone archaeologist Charlie Webber will lead a hike to a collection of archaeological sites located around Dow Spring that reveal an amazing slice of history. For the 1.25 mile, hour long hike please bring water, closed-toe footwear and sunscreen. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

CCA Youth Art Drawing Workshop (Ages 8 to 10)

Coconino Center for the Arts, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In a small group art workshop, students will create a drawing of an object that is special to them. Local artist and art educator, Erika Tsouras, will lead students to view and reflect on the exhibit in the CCA gallery which features photographs of personal items surrendered to U.S. border patrol by hopeful immigrants. No art experience required! All supplies provided. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Science Day at MNA Open House

Museum of Northern Arizona Brady Geology Building, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Side of Highway 180, Accessed via N. Winding Brook Road

Join us at the Museum of Northern Arizona for a fun day of science activities, including an outdoor nature scavenger hunt on the museum’s grounds.

National Weather Service Open House

National Weather Service, Bellemont, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Come visit the National Weather Service in Bellemont and chat with the Meteorologists that forecast the weather and warn for the storms we see here in northern Arizona! Learn about the monsoon, technology we use, partners we work with, and how El Niño may impact the upcoming Winter! Live weather balloon launches at 1 and 4 pm.

Post-Fire Botany walk!

Parking Pull Out at the Intersection of Lockett Meadow Rd and Forest Road 418, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Attend a family friendly stroll through the Pipeline fire scar to see what is re-emerging after last year's fire. We will casually walk around about one mile off trail. Please wear good hiking shoes. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

CCA Youth Art Drawing Workshop (Ages 11 to 16)

Coconino Center for the Arts, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In a small group art workshop, students will create a drawing of an object that is special to them. Students will learn skills in observational drawing, shading and emphasis in order to create a meaningful portrait. No art experience required! All supplies provided. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

The Last of the Ice Age Mammoths on the Colorado Plateau

Museum of Northern Arizona Branigar Hall, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Listen to a talk with paleontologist David Gillette as he tells the story of the Huntington Mammoth of Central Utah, an ancient resident of the Colorado Plateau.

A Century of Ecological Change at Hart Prairie

Hart Prairie Preserve, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ecologist, author, and photographer John L. Vankat will lead an easy guided walk at The Nature Conservancy's Hart Prairie Preserve. In this scenic natural area, participants will look at historical photos taken in the area in the 1800s and Vankat's modern-day images, and discuss what they tell us about ecological changes taking place here over time. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

The Healing Art: Shakespeare's Understanding of the Human Body

Museum of Northern Arizona - Branigar Hall, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FlagShakes will explore how our understanding of the human body and emotions has changed through the centuries as seen through Shakespeare's plays.

"The Seeds Our Ancestors Planted" Film Screening, Panel & Live Food Demo

Murdoch Center, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

203 E Brannen Ave

“The Seeds Our Ancestors Planted” is an inspiring short film that follows Diné Flagstaff High School student Kai Begay as he joins a growing food renaissance across Navajo Nation. Featuring a Q&A with filmmakers and a food demonstration where attendees will learn to cook a tasty and nutritious ancestral plant-based dish.

Photographing Flagstaff’s Dark Skies: Astrophotography Basics & Insights with John Gartin

Coconino Center for the Arts, 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Learn approaches to Astrophotography in a combined classroom and field-based workshop with astrophotographer John Gartin. Participants will learn how to use their own camera settings, the impact of different camera settings, foreground composition, site scouting, and more. After completion of the classroom portion, the group will travel to Buffalo Park. Equipment required. Please visit www.scifest.org or the festival app for a list of required materials. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Campus Sky Viewing

NAU Campus Observatory, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU's Campus Observatory.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

Oct. 1

Historical Archaeology Tour of Apex, Arizona

Meeting Location Provided After Reservation Made, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join NAU's Apex, Arizona Archaeology Project for a guided tour of a Depression-era logging camp along the Grand Canyon Railway and learn about historical archaeology in Arizona. Tour will be outside of Tusayan, Arizona. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Neighbor Appreciation Day at Meteor Crater & Barringer Space Museum

Meteor Crater, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Join us for Appreciation Day and view the best-preserved meteorite impact site on Earth! A powerful collision between our planet and an asteroid traveling 26,000 miles per hour occurred over 50,000 years ago, and wooly mammoths native to this region would have observed the astonishing impact!

You’ll also have the chance to sign-up for an exclusive full rim tour which begins at 9:00 a.m.. Reservations required: visit the Planet Science store (109 N Leroux St, Flagstaff), call (928) 220-3815 or email info@planetsciencestore.com.

The History of Science in Flagstaff: Missions and Madness Adventure Game

Wheeler Park War Memorial, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn how science shaped Flagstaff by playing an adventure game that's part scavenger hunt, part Dungeons and Dragons and part boot camp. It’s also a great way to get some exercise as you walk around downtown historic sites! Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Guided Hike at Rogers Lake Community Forest

Rogers Lake County Natural Area, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Rogers Lake Community Forest will be the first of its kind in the Southwest. On this guided hike, learn more about the community forest, the significance of the land and the county's collaboration with the Forest Service. Reservations required: scifest.org or the app.

Are Saker Falcons Losing the Game of Life?

Community Room - East Flagstaff Community Library, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Master Falconer Michele Losee of the International Raptor & Falconry Center discusses why the Saker Falcon is an endangered species that is losing the game of life. Meet Enedina, IRFC’s Saker Falcon up close!

USGS Open House

USGS Flagstaff Science Campus, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2255 N Gemini Rd

Visit USGS to explore geology, geography, biology, hydrology, planetary science and mapping!

Keyhole Sink Guided Hike

Meeting Location Provided After Reservation Made, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join retired Kaibab National Forest archaeologist and Willow Bend Board Member Neil Weintraub for a 1.5 mile round trip hike to the Keyhole Sink Native American petroglyphs that are about 1000 years old. Reservations required: www.willowbendcenter.org

Chasing The Southwest Monsoon (LIVE STREAM ONLY)

Festival Zoom Account, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The North American Monsoon is spectacular, dangerous, beautiful and full of surprises. This presentation will showcase the photographs, science and adventure of chasing monsoon storms in and around Arizona. Register at scifest.org or the app.

Campus Sky Viewing

NAU Campus Observatory, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU's Campus Observatory.

Science Bedtime Stories Read by Local Authors (ON DEMAND VIDEOS)

