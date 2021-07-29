Ferb
The Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based conservative think tank, says it has filed more than $23 million in claims against the City of Flags…
- Updated
The Flagstaff City Council was shown last month preliminary plans for a $7.4 million roadway project that will include a quarter mile of new r…
- Updated
With thunderstorms in the forecast this weekend, the threat of flash flooding throughout Flagstaff is unlikely to subside any time soon. But u…
Their bond, forged in extremis and solidified by a common purpose, now flourishes in less fraught times and in a more stable milieu.
- Updated
A man accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in Doney Park is scheduled to go to trial in October, a Coconino County Superior Court judge ruled.
- Updated
Altitudes Bar and Grill in downtown Flagstaff hosted a reception last week to mark the installation of a new mural painted by students from P…
A little over a month into his term as president of Northern Arizona University (NAU), José Luis Cruz Rivera seems optimistic about the work ahead.
- Updated
Bouts of monsoon activity caused more flooding this weekend in Coconino County, closing streets and threatening to overwhelm neighborhoods wit…
All of the mountains near Flagstaff are volcanic in origin, with the highest of them all, the often snow-clad San Francisco Peaks, serving as …