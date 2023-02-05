Black history is the history of America.

From the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the English colony of Virginia to the birth of hip-hop, African Americans have had an undeniable impact on the formation of our nation and society. The story of Black Americans is one filled with deep and unimaginable struggle, but it is one that continues with resilience, pressing forward through the pain to emerge stronger.

Flagstaff is a community that has been made better by the work and presence of our Black citizens. In the years following their emancipation, Black folks in search of opportunity and a new sense of freedom found a home in the untapped forests of northern Arizona, but sadly, racism followed and the laws of Jim Crow applied even in this new land of opportunity.

Over the years, this community of color bonded with others over their shared experiences and built places where they could be recognized and uplifted.

Institutions, organizations and initiatives like the Murdoch Community Center (formerly the segregated Dunbar School), the Southside Community Association, the African Diaspora Advisory Council, The Lived Black Experience CommUnity Coalition and many others help to keep Black history alive in the minds of the people of Flagstaff.

We take this month as an opportunity to recognize the remarkable achievements of African Americans and their contributions to our community. We are honored to present this special edition of our publication, which highlights the stories of inspiring individuals and provides insight into a citizen's effort to educate citizens about the Black experience. Let us use this month to reflect on the challenges that still remain and strive to create a better future for all.

INSIDE

Page 2

Learn about the Black Lived Experience project

Meet the giants of the civil rights movement

Page 3

Black History Month event calendar

The Harlem Renaissance and its impact on culture