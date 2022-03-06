February is Black History Month

In Flagstaff and across the nation, Black History Month is not only an occasion to celebrate but an opportunity to educate.

Black History Month has been linked with education from its genesis. Carter G. Woodson, “the father of Black history” and the founder of “Negro History Week,” which later became Black History Month, saw it as a means to educate on the history of an entire people. He and others developed a K-12 curriculum associated with the event, including photos, lesson plans and posters filled with important dates and information.

In Flagstaff, where Black History Month events include virtual discussions, gatherings, films, lectures and more, education is equally as central to a history that stretches far into the town's early days.

Black people were among Flagstaff’s earliest settlers and the numbers started to pick up in the 1920s when the Great Depression forced people to find other jobs, many of which had become available in the untapped forests of northern Arizona. Racial oppression abounded in the South but out west, lumber mills promised higher wages and better working conditions. World War II then triggered a surge in demand for wood products and labor and the population swelled even more–from 115 Black Flagstaff residents in 1930 to 667 in 1960, according to an article by historian Jack Reid in “Forest History Today.”

Of course, racism didn’t disappear in northern Arizona. Schools in Flagstaff went from integrated to segregated in 1909 and stayed that way until about a year prior to the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Many Flagstaff businesses had segregated service. Restaurants, theaters, even the north side of the tracks were inhospitable to people of color.

The Southside neighborhood became a sort of city within the city as social and economic practices of segregation forced Black, Native American and Hispanic residents to live south of the tracks. Before 1950, Flagstaff's population was less than 15,000 with about 5,000 of those residents being people of color living in the Southside.

The communities in Southside grew strong and close-knit leaving a legacy that is still present.

Institutions, organizations and initiatives like the Murdoch Community Center (formerly the segregated Dunbar School), the Southside Community Association, the African Diaspora Advisory Council, The Lived Black Experience CommUnity Coalition and many others help to keep Black history alive and in the minds of the city’s residents while celebrating all that Black people brought and continue to bring to the town.

Deborah Harris, president of the Southside Community Association and retired Associate Dean of Students at Northern Arizona University, pointed to the importance of telling Black stories in Flagstaff and beyond.

”It’s important because Black history is American history,” she said, referencing the words of Morgan Freeman.”I am not going to take credit for that quote but I have been saying that for years. The history of Black America is the history of America in general so we should pay attention to what is happening historically and who has a lived Black experience because theirs is the American experience and our kids need to know about that history so it doesn’t get repeated.

