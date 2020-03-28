Family drama ‘Uncorked’ fuses hip-hop culture with passion for wine

HBO’s “Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny makes his feature directorial debut with a family drama, “Uncorked.” It’s the story of a young man in Memphis, Elijah (Mamoudou Athie), whose dreams of becoming a master sommelier conflict with his father Louis’ (Courtney B. Vance) hopes that he’ll take over the family barbecue joint.

“Uncorked” opens with a scene of Elijah at work in a wine shop, suggesting wines to a comely customer with a variety of hip-hop analogies. The reliable chardonnay is the Jay-Z of wine, while the spicier pinot grigio is the Kanye West, and, the sweeter riesling is of course the Drake of wine, “in its feelings.” It’s as if Penny envisioned the interaction, as a young black man fuses hip-hop culture with his passion for wine, and then spun the story out from there. Who is he? Where is he from? Starting with these questions, Penny builds and blends his story.

Elijah’s interest in wine as a career isn’t too interesting to his father, the stern pit master Louis, who expects and hopes his son will continue the family business, as he did. But Elijah, a bit of a black sheep in the family, pursues his dream. He enrolls in school to study for the exam to become a master sommelier, which involves accruing such a deep well of knowledge about geography, grape varietals, winemaking and taste that an entrant can pass a blind taste test.

