AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sweden once again finds itself playing for third place at the Women's World Cup. The Swedes were the third-place finishers four years ago in France and at the first World Cup in 1991.

Sweden lost to Spain 2-1 in the semifinals on Tuesday and will play for third on Saturday against the loser of Wednesday's match between England and host Australia in Sydney.

The loss was disappointing for third-ranked Sweden after knocking off the United States in the round of 16.

"We've not come this far to just give up now," Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson said. "We have another game to play. We're going to do everything we can to win it."

The closest Sweden has come to winning the World Cup was in 2003, when it fell to Germany 2-1 in the final.