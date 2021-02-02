Expert: COVID-19 cases may have leveled off after deadly winter surge

WASHINGTON – COVID-19 cases in Arizona may have reached a plateau after a deadly two-month surge, one expert said, but that does not mean the pandemic is under control.

Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, noted that the number of confirmed new cases of the virus dropped from a peak of nearly 12,000 cases on Jan. 4 to 5,918 last Wednesday – good news, but not cause for celebration.

“At the very peak we were probably running at 140 mph, we backed that off now to maybe 120 mph,” LaBaer said, comparing the disease to a speeding car. “Still way too fast in terms of new cases per day, but not as bad as it was.”

Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, echoed LaBaer, saying he “wouldn’t call this a decline, I would say we’re not accelerating anymore. If we see this for another week we can call it a deceleration.”

Hope arrived last month in the form of two vaccines that have been shipped to states across the country.