Nurses Week: Thank you, Flagstaff nurses

The Arizona Daily Sun, in partnership with The Bluffs of Flagstaff Senior Living, Northern Arizona Healthcare and Northland Hospice & Palliative Care, is proud to highlight the nurses in our community for all their hard work keeping northern Arizona safe and their patients as comfortable as possible this past year and beyond.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented medical professionals with constant on-the-job learning as we discovered almost daily more details about the new virus and how it impacts people.

The Flagstaff community was asked to nominate local nurses for recognition in this publication. Congratulations to everyone, and be sure to thank a nurse in your life today.

