Nurses Week: Stephanie Martin, The Peaks, A Senior Living Community

Although Stephanie Martin began working at The Peaks, A Senior Living Community just a week before visitation closed down due to COVID-19 and was thrown into the unknown, she constantly kept residents at the forefront of her decisions.

In her nomination for recognition in this publication, her colleague wrote, "Stephanie continues to keep our community safe and has been a strong, diligent and compassionate leader throughout this difficult year. Stephanie is passionate about providing the best quality care to our residents and never fails to follow through on a commitment she makes to them. Stephanie is truly a great asset to our team and our residents feel lucky to have her here with us!"