Nurses Week: Stacy Payne, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Even before COVID-19 hit, Stacy Payne did an amazing job as an ICU nurse educator. She took on the ominous task of redesigning the New Graduate RN Critical Care training program to be completed in a shorter period of time, while encompassing all of the necessary material and taking the time to educate and encourage the new graduate RNs as they embarked on their career as ICU nurses. But her passion for education and compassion for new ICU RNs became even more apparent when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Stacy put on her scrubs and worked tirelessly on the floor to keep the staff safe, and when morale became low in the Critical Care department, she listened to her colleagues, who were physically and emotionally spent, and advocated for them. While the worst of COVID was happening Stacy provided valuable education and research to ensure staff was fighting the virus the best and safest way possible. Through all of the chaos, she never lost sight of the new ICU RNs, finding ways to continue to teach, train and support them. Her dedication to her profession and to her colleagues is exemplary.