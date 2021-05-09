Nurses Week: Rebecca Cray, The Peaks Health & Rehabilitation

In Rebecca Cray's nomination by a colleague at The Peaks Health & Rehabilitation, she is spoken of fondly:

"Mama Becky, as she is known by our residents and staff, is not only an experienced and skilled nurse, she is also a beautiful person. She cares for the residents with insight, compassion and passion. I can think of no one that deserves this recognition more than Mama Becky. She is truly an angel among us."

One of her residents explained, “She truly cares for her people and that’s the most important thing to me.”

Mama Becky is also loved by her co-workers as one team member said, “She comes running whenever anyone needs help with no questions asked; she is a mama to us all.”

