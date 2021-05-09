Nurses Week: Rebecca Bazan, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Rebecca Bazan’s colleagues at Flagstaff Medical Center nominated her for recognition in this publication with the following heartfelt account:

"It would be unfair to say that every nurse isn’t worthy of recognition. I watched countless people drag through the trenches of COVID, and they all deserve love. However, a certain RN comes to my mind when I think of someone standing out. Rebecca is a prime example of an exceptional nurse. She is humble, doesn’t put herself out there for recognition, but she defines an RN, she is who I strive to be every day.

“Rebecca puts her patients first every day, she provides the care some can’t make time for, she will be the one washing your hair after it hasn’t been touched for weeks, she is the person that cries with, and truly empathizes with, every patient—she defines a patient advocate.

“It is true that every nurse deserves recognition for their efforts, and many for all the same efforts that Rebecca put forth. But with a goal to better ourselves just a little bit, the one thing we can all learn from Rebecca is kindness. Kindness goes a long way in our profession, and Rebecca is the epitome of a kind soul.”

