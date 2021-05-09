Nurses Week: Patricia Certain, Northern Arizona Healthcare—VVMC

Patricia Certain has been with Northern Arizona Healthcare for 25 years at Verde Valley Medical Center. She exemplifies compassion and is an amazing advocate for her patients, going above and beyond to ensure that patients get the care they need, not only while they are in the hospital, but after they are discharged as well.

Trish, as she is known by friends and colleagues, is able to remain calm and level-headed in a code and can always be counted on by her team members. She always has a positive attitude and shows kindness and compassion to everyone she meets, and her commitment to her community extends beyond her career in the health field. Trish volunteers throughout Cottonwood, donating time and money to several organizations. Her generosity of self both personally and professionally is the reason so many people look up to her.