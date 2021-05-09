Nurses Week: Nate Farr, Guardian Air

Nate Farr began working as a flight nurse with Guardian Air when things were “normal,” but even then he was consistently finding creative and effective ways to improve efficiency through a robust commitment to practicing and seeking further education. Nate is always “in the books” reading, learning, growing and ensuring he is at his best in order to care for people on their worst days.

When COVID hit and things were anything but normal, Nate both volunteered and was selected by his peers and administrators to lead the group of clinicians that needed to serve multiple communities, ensuring all hospital systems in Arizona were available to patients who may need them. Guardian Air asked him to help ensure that each member was safe in doing so, that their families were safe in them continuing to work, and that the company and system were operating efficiently and effectively for a timeline completely unknown. He led the Guardian Air COVID Task Force, which through its time transported a high majority of Arizona’s COVID-19 positive patients throughout the four corners, saw no clinicians contract the virus, had no families placed at extra risk, and maintained not only company viability but system efficacy and safety.