Nurses Week: Nancy Singer, Northern Arizona Healthcare
Nurses Week: Nancy Singer, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Nancy Singer

While some professionals need to experience a variety of roles before finding one that fits, others are lucky enough to find their passion right away.

Nancy Singer received her nursing degree from Northern Arizona University in 1986 and then started her career at Flagstaff Medical Center in Labor and Delivery, where she has been for the past 35 years.

Nancy's passion for patient care can be felt through her selfless and caring nature. Whether it's easing nerves for new mothers or providing comfort to families, Nancy handles all situations with heart-felt compassion. Her work ethic is exceptional, and she is always giving 100% to her profession.        

