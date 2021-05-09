Nurses Week: Myles Abramowitz, Guardian Air

Myles Abramowitz served the Flagstaff community for many years as an experienced trauma nurse in the emergency department of Flagstaff Medical Center. In his current role with Guardian Air as a flight nurse, he has worked throughout the pandemic transporting COVID patients from the Navajo Nation to Flagstaff, Phoenix or even Las Vegas hospitals, ensuring they received quick care in emergencies.

Guardian Air has been serving the remote areas of northern Arizona since 1985 and recently received full reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems, which it has held for more than two decades. As the only non-profit air medical transport company in the region, safety and quality of care are at the forefront of all workers’ minds.

When people throughout Flagstaff see a helicopter landing on the FMC roof, they can know medical professionals like Myles have been maintaining life-saving services for each patient until more care can be established in the hospital.

