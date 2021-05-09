Nurses Week: Mary Sharber, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Mary Sharber has worked as a nurse at Flagstaff Medical Center for many years. While her goal was to eventually become an ICU nurse, she never had the time to take the required training on top of other responsibilities.

However, the opportunity to serve in the ICU arose this past year during the pandemic and she quickly accepted it. Mary enrolled in Zoom courses at home to ensure she had the training needed to serve effectively. She enjoys being physically active, so appreciates the constant activity in the ICU and feels challenged to always meet the needs of her patients as she serves each one in the best way possible.