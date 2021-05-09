Nurses Week: Kelly DeGraff, Northern Arizona Healthcare Community Care Network

Kelly DeGraff, RN, is a care manager for Northern Arizona Healthcare Community Care Network. She is committed to making sure patients continue to get the care they need after they leave the hospital. This has been especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic when many people have been scared and reluctant to seek medical care. Kelly has been able to keep her patients safe and continue to attend to their needs from the comfort of their own homes.

Many of Kelly’s patients are elderly and at higher risk of reoccurring hospitalizations. She uses telemedicine and phone calls to keep tabs on her patients, but her favorite thing is the home visits. Going the extra mile to make sure her patients in the community continue to get the care they need is Kelly’s number one priority. Her patients trust her with their lives and some believe she is their guardian angel and have said they don’t know what they would do without her.

Kelly’s compassionate care goes well beyond taking blood pressures or administering medication. When she asks her patients how they are today, she genuinely wants to know. In a time when so many people are struggling physically and mentally, Kelly knows how important it is to make sure people are taken care of and to help them whenever possible.

