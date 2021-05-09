Nurses Week: John Gooby, Northern Arizona Home Health

Following a long career in the IT industry, John Gooby returned to school to become a nurse. Witnessing the fear and pain caused by Hurricane Katrina inspired him to transition into a field where he could help people in a more direct and impactful way, and he began his nursing career in 2009 after graduating from Coconino Community College.

As a home health nurse at Northern Arizona Home Health, he works with patients in the comfort of their homes. The COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges for nurses across the board, and John and his team have faced those challenges head on by implementing safety protocols and patient education to ensure everyone remains as healthy as possible.

“John loves the opportunity to connect with patients and families, often taking calls at all hours to provide support to families who are often facing dire health challenges,” Gretchen Gooby, his wife, said. “He is an incredible listener and has a huge heart. On top of this, John played an integral part of caring for my mom who lived in our home as she fought Alzheimer’s disease. He is the best person I know.”

