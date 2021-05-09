Nurses Week: Joan Joyce, Northland Hospice & Palliative Care

Joan Joyce has worked in the nursing field for 30 years, almost 10 of which have been spent caring for patients at Northland Hospice. When it comes to patient care and hospice in general, she is dedicated to the mission of hospice. As Northland's Clinical Director, her focus is on the patient first and on the family second.

Hospice is an incredible service for any family facing the reality of losing a loved one. Professionals are available to explain to family members what is happening to their loved one and how they are being kept comfortable, as well as to discuss how everything will be handled after hospice services are no longer needed

Joan excels at working with new nurses in training to educate and teach them about hospice—it is a big difference from working in the hospital.

In preparing a patient and their family for what is coming, Joan is culturally sensitive and can sense when a family needs time, whether that’s more time to formulate questions or more time to ease into an inevitable situation.

In this year of COVID-19, Joan’s number one priority has been the safety and protection of families and hospice staff. She wanted every family member to be able to be present at their loved one’s side in the last moments of their life. This is where her compassion really shines.

