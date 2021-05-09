Nurses Week: Jamie Reisner, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Flagstaff Medical Center Clinical Manager Colleen Little wrote the following glowing nomination for Jamie Reisner:

"At the beginning of the pandemic, Jamie Reisner agreed to serve as the Peds/PICU Interim Manager while I was out on maternity. That decision alone took courage and confidence. Little did she know at that time that she would lead our team through the absolute most challenging time in health care in our generation. Even our most seasoned leaders at NAH have expressed that leading through this pandemic has been the most difficult of their whole careers, but Jamie took the reins on April 17 and did a phenomenal job communicating all the changes to our team.

"Jamie hosted COVID update Zoom meetings twice a week, wrote a Weekly Update at the end of each week and was present on the unit to address concerns in real time. She ensured the safety of our staff and patients through moving our entire unit three times. Jamie made sure our staff continued to work their budgeted hours through a devastating low census by arranging cross-training to ICU, PPE observing, entry screening and the Fort Tuthill testing site.

"Our team has shared with me over and over again how Jamie did such an amazing job as Interim Manager. Not only did she manage through 'COVID times,' Jamie also was thrown into budgeting and hiring and SMART goal setting and evaluation writing and all of the typical duties of a clinical manager. She did all of these things with grace and efficiency, bravery and love. Jamie exemplifies the heart and strength of nursing."

