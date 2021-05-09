Nurses Week: Erika Simon, Northern Arizona Healthcare

As the Director of Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Education Department, Erika Simon leads a group of more than 20 educators who serve as the voice of expertise and are the ones the nurses can count on for support and motivation. But in this past year, Erika did not hesitate to put her scrubs back on in order to help train staff to safely deploy Personal Protective Equipment, open new units to care for the overwhelming volume of COVID-19 patients and to develop a team of more than 60 PPE observers whose job was to ensure staff was safe and avoiding errors putting on and taking off their gear.

Erika’s leadership and fierceness helped her staff and all of her colleagues through the worst part of the pandemic. When the hospital started filling up with COVID-19 patients, ICU staff began calling her. Even on a Saturday when she was with her family in the Valley, she took every call and answered the many questions staff had about how to keep themselves protected.

Erika knew that her mission throughout the crisis was to educate and protect not only her team, but all of her colleagues at NAH.

