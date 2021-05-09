 Skip to main content
Nurses Week: Elaine Sperl, The Peaks, A Senior Living Community
Nurses Week: Elaine Sperl, The Peaks, A Senior Living Community

Sperl

As a nurse at The Peaks, A Senior Living Community, Elaine Sperl cares for residents through their later years.

In nominating her for recognition in this publication, a colleague wrote, "Elaine has been a wonderful part of our nursing team. Her compassion for our residents and family members makes her an inspiration to those caregivers aspiring to be a nurse. Elaine is personable with our residents in the way she listens and follows through on commitments and promises. Elaine’s ability to get on the same level as our residents makes her an integral part of our team. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Elaine stepped in and covered in any capacity needed to ensure our residents were well-cared for. Elaine has a big heart and puts our residents at the center of everything that she does."

