Nurses Week: Deb Bescak, Northern Arizona Healthcare—VVMC

Deb Bescak is the infection preventionist for Northern Arizona Healthcare at Verde Valley Medical Center. As the main IP resource for Verde, Deb is practically on call 24/7, even when she is not. She is always willing to walk a staff member through what is needed for any particular issue. She rounds on each nursing area multiple times a day and spends time actively listening and educating each step of the way. A running joke among her colleagues is suggesting if she just stayed the night—she rounds on both shifts regularly.

By the time COVID was at NAH’s doors, Deb had been working diligently with her IP team and IP leaders to ensure the best knowledge was available to take the right actions for staff. She evaluated PPE resources as though she were purchasing them for her own family, knowing that each nurse she encountered needed to wear these items long term. She worked with nursing leadership to evaluate every donated item and make sure it was suitable to use. Deb worked with the biomedical teams to develop a protocol for disinfecting and sanitizing the rooms and masks early on, utilizing the same research and knowledge that would be the foundation for the NAH-wide reprocessing process.

Deb invested herself in the wellbeing of all of the COVID-19 positive patients at VVMC and worked to ensure that as a patient, one could be confident they were getting the best COVID care NAH could provide.

