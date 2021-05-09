Nurses Week: Caitlin Boren, Northern Arizona Healthcare

When Caitlin Boren began helping with Nurse Residency at Flagstaff Medical Center back in October 2019, she jumped in with both feet, offering support, ideas and taking opportunities to learn the process. It came as no surprise when a system educator position opened that Caitlin was "all in."

Caitlin started as a nurse educator in March which meant she didn't get any sense of what it meant to be a "normal" educator. She had to learn very quickly to become a "COVID" educator. Caitlin was integral in providing ideas for how FMC could contain, preserve PPE and keep staff safe—she tackled system-wide donning and doffing of Tyvek suits with complete commitment and fervor. She worked late nights, early mornings, clocking 80 hours a week most weeks and never complained once about the situation. She was a support to her co-workers in Education and Critical Care and adapted a true mentality of service to her healthcare team, patients and the community. There were often days when her team encountered unique problems to solve in the contained units that seemed hopeless and Caitlin always found a way bringing the team along with her.