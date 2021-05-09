Nurses Week: Bella Caruso, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Before COVID-19 hit, Bella Caruso worked on an orthopedic unit at Northern Arizona Healthcare. When patients started to fill the hospital, there was a need to find a medical surgical unit to designate for COVID-19 patients—that became her floor. As the pandemic wore on, Bella’s drive to work felt heavier and was filled with anticipation and fear, not knowing what the day was going to look like or how sick the patients would be on that particular day. Once she arrived at the hospital, her focus turned to putting on her personal protective equipment for the day and caring for her patients.

The hardest thing for most patients sick with COVID-19 is that they are alone and scared. Bella realized that and ensured she was always present for her patients while with them, no matter what was going on outside their room. Crucial to comforting those patients is not showing fear as a provider even in the face of a new virus that behaves differently than anything professionals have seen before. Interacting with her patients and learning about their lives was the highlight of Bella’s day and an important personal touch for the patients and their families.

Bella risked her own safety every day she worked on the COVID-19 unit because she knew how essential it was to provide her patients with a sense of strength and compassion in very uncertain times.

