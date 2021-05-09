Nurses Week: Araceli Rivera, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Being a nurse during a pandemic is a life-changing experience, and the challenges COVID-19 presented nurses in the Critical Care department were monumental. Emotional, physical and mental exhaustion plagued the entire health care staff, but through this experience colleagues learned to value each other more than ever. According to those who nominated Araceli Rivera for recognition, she is more than just a member of the Critical Care team, she is an advocate for her patients and her coworkers, a kind and empathetic friend, and an energetic nurse who always strives to do the best job she can.