Nurses Week: Araceli Rivera, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Being a nurse during a pandemic is a life-changing experience, and the challenges COVID-19 presented nurses in the Critical Care department were monumental. Emotional, physical and mental exhaustion plagued the entire health care staff, but through this experience colleagues learned to value each other more than ever. According to those who nominated Araceli Rivera for recognition, she is more than just a member of the Critical Care team, she is an advocate for her patients and her coworkers, a kind and empathetic friend, and an energetic nurse who always strives to do the best job she can.
Throughout the worst of the pandemic, Araceli brought a smile and optimistic energy with her to every shift in a way that was infectious, spreading to the rest of the staff. She aggressively pursued educational opportunities to increase her knowledge and skills and she cared for some of the sickest patients, always striving to leave them better than they were when she started her shift.
Araceli’s kindness and compassion offered a bright spot in an otherwise terrible situation. Her huge heart and love for her job helped many members of the community through very dark days.