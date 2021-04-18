Save Water with Low Water Landscape Program

Flagstaff is a high desert community with arid conditions. Maintaining a traditional lawn is water intensive and challenging in this environment. The purpose of the Low Water Landscape Program is to support homeowners and commercial property owners in converting their traditional lawns to intentionally designed landscapes that include low-water-use plant and tree species. You can have a beautiful yard that has native plants and uses significantly less water than a lawn. We are here to help with knowledge, resources and a $0.25 per square foot rebate for converting your lawn to a low water landscape. Visit Flagstaff.az.gov/savewater or contact the Water Conservation Program at savewater@flagstaffaz.gov to learn more and apply.