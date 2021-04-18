Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan: Reducing our Consumption

Flagstaff’s draft Carbon Neutrality Plan outlines a framework for how Flagstaff will achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. A carbon neutral Flagstaff means cleaner air, connected neighborhoods, less waste, clean energy and support for our vulnerable neighbors.

Carbon neutrality involves thinking about the items we buy, the food we eat and the trash we send to the landfill. This might look like:

Emily plans meals each week before buying groceries to make sure her family does not waste food (or money!).

Jenna reuses glass jars to store food and water instead of buying new disposable items.

Sam borrows tools from his friends and neighbors instead of buying new ones. This saves him money and decreases his consumption impacts.

We want Flagstaff residents to live better by making smarter consumption choices.

We invite you to review the draft Carbon Neutrality Plan and provide suggestions or feedback at www.Flagstaff.AZ.gov/Climate.

