To a safe, supportive return

Thank you, Flagstaff! Our community has been incredibly resilient during the unprecedented experiences of the past year. We now have wide (FREE) access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations and we are getting back to business. As we do so, we ask that you continue to support our local businesses so they can also safely get ‘back to business.’ Now is the time to place an order at your favorite Flagstaff eatery for carry-out or dine-in, and shop at your beloved Flagstaff stores. There are so many options in Flagstaff!
More than ever before, it is important our residents make a commitment to Flagstaff and our local business community by shopping responsibly and locally whenever possible. Pledge to support our town because actions taken today can make a difference for a better tomorrow. Take the pledge at flagstafflocal.com to shop local, use eco-friendly practices, volunteer to help your neighbors, donate, vote, support education and mentor others. And, remember, when you pick up that carry-out order or dine in at a Flagstaff restaurant, snap a photo and share on your social media platforms using #flaglocal.
Some examples of actions that can be shared include:
- Shop Flagstaff: Use local services, bank locally, order carry-out or dine in, and support local retailers by purchasing that locally crafted special something. Gift cards are always appreciated, and experience convenient on-line shopping.
- Support education: Snap a photo with a student studying online or share the inventive way your instructor taught class today. Share a photo waiting for the school bus or students distantly working in a classroom.
- Be eco-friendly: Effectively washing your hands requires a 20-second scrub. Be water wise and remember to turn off the water while you lather.
Throughout the past year, the City of Flagstaff has worked hard to ensure messaging to our residents and visitors has prioritized safety. The Stay, Play, Distance and Mask Responsibly messaging will continue as we aim for collective immunity through vaccination. Our mountain town is resilient and ready to turn the corner as the global pandemic approaches a phase with fewer case numbers, broad vaccine availability and re-opening of our businesses. Be a leader among your family, neighbors and friends by continuing to mask in public spaces. When residents engage and take part in these initiatives, they make a difference and connect to what is loved about Flagstaff and living here, with everyday actions. Visit. Discover. Grow.