The Arizona Daily Sun: Flagstaff’s Hometown Team for Local News

The Arizona Daily Sun and its employees serve Flagstaff and the surrounding communities. Our hometown team of dedicated employees provides local news coverage for our community and advertising options to help businesses grow. As a Flagstaff-based business, our staff of reporters, editors, photojournalists, sales representatives, creative designers, circulation managers, carriers and their families and friends are all proud to be part of this community.
Moving the printing of the Arizona Daily Sun and other special editions to a new facility in Phoenix will not reduce our local news coverage, affect our engagement within the community or our ability to offer varied marketing solutions for businesses and customers.
Our journalists have continuously won top awards from the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest, with 22 awards in 2020 including nine first-place results. They have worked tirelessly over the past year to document as much of the pandemic's effects in Flagstaff as possible, even as they dealt with the impacts of COVID in their own lives.
The Arizona Daily Sun continues to thrive as the local news and information resource for Flagstaff and surrounding communities. As audiences and consumers move toward digital solutions, we are seeing the same trend in traditional media. In the past year, the Arizona Daily Sun has seen a 16% decline in newspaper delivery and an increase of 41% in digital subscriptions. Digital-only subscriptions now make up 42% of our total footprint. As our audience moves toward digital consumption, so has the Arizona Daily Sun with a focus on our local website and new digital solutions for businesses.
The audience traffic to AZdailysun.com has an average of 1.75 million page views per month, with 62.3% coming from mobile devices. On social media, our Facebook page has more than 47K followers. When it comes to email engagement, we have more than 30,000 opt-in subscribers for different email newsletters with 7,000 readers looking for special offers from us and our advertisers. Best of Flagstaff is our signature publication and event; last year, it featured more than 140 categories of businesses, and reader engagement of more than 14,000 people who voted to select the best in each!
We are excited about the continued growth and expansion of our digital presence through our Amplified Digital Agency. We now offer businesses solutions from social and reputation management, to PPC programs, website development and hosting, demographic and keyword audience targeting, mobile targeting and retargeting, video digital ads, video and content production and connect TV, plus much more. We have been very busy throughout the past year ensuring our staff has in-depth knowledge on digital solutions to help businesses reach out to current and new audiences.
We continue to offer a variety of options for advertisers with the other divisions of the Arizona Daily Sun. Direct Impression Business Services, our direct mail division, can develop data for mailing lists and continues to mail all over northern Arizona as well as anywhere within the United States. We offer full-color press capability for postcards, flyers, envelopes, letterhead and merged letters, as well as mail preparation, printing variable data for mailing and automated intelligent barcode and USPS required paperwork. Our Niche division will continue to produce signature publications including Flag Live! and Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine. This August, Flag Live! will re-launch with a new look and new app for quick access to all of Flagstaff’s culture and entertainment news. Mountain Living will continue as a quarterly magazine highlighting the northern Arizona lifestyle.
Our hometown team will continue to call Flagstaff home and provide local news to the community as well as providing services to local businesses. If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach me at cbrady@azdailysun.com.
Story originally published in The Arizona Daily Sun on April, 18, 2021