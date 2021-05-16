Kachina Kitchen carries on tradition

When it comes to great Mexican and American food, specialty margaritas, Mexican beers and friendly service, the Garcia family has generations of experience in Flagstaff.

Legacy restaurants La Fonda, Little Kachina and Kachina Downtown were opened by Frank Garcia in the 1960s, with the family stepping in to continue the tradition in the years since.

“Francis Garcia, Frank’s wife, is still making sure all recipes are just as good as they were back in the day,” the family explained in a statement. “Lauren King, who is Frank and Francis’ granddaughter, is taking over and is the 3rd generation to run/own Kachina—Lauren's parents, Randy and Dee Dee King, were the previous owners of Kachina Downtown.”

Now rebranded as Kachina Kitchen, the restaurant is opening in a new location with the same quality Flagstaff has come to expect from specialty dishes like green and red chile con carne, chile rellenos, menudo and chicken fried steak.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a number of obstacles for the family businesses, such as loss of employees, but the online ordering and take-out model thrived. An updated menu and new patio seating will welcome diners at the new Kachina Kitchen, 1800 S. Milton Rd., where regular sanitization practices aim to make customers comfortable and safe during their visit.

