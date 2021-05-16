Flagstaff Athletic Club keeping the community fit

Flagstaff Athletic Club strives to offer everything one needs to reach their fitness goals in one stop. Group fitness classes, kids’ clubs and camps, swimming pools, saunas, steams, jacuzzis, state-of-the-art weight and cardio rooms, an indoor track, a gymnasium and more are available to members.
The business, which has been a part of the Flagstaff community since 1979, had to pivot quickly with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Mandatory closures, social distancing, homeschooling and remote work became part of everyday life, but the athletic club took this as an opportunity to improve its member service.
“While the closure was difficult, we used the time wisely by deep cleaning both facilities from top to bottom,” manager Michelle Wesson explained. The west club was also re-roofed during this time. “The second closure allowed outdoor use, so we were able to function as an aquatic facility with our east side outdoor pool, and offer a few outdoor group fitness classes. We were incredibly grateful to have even a small portion of our business open and the community was equally grateful, many stating that swimming in the outdoor pool all summer ‘saved me.’”
The community-centered nature of FAC, something that has kept many of its original members coming back for 42 years, has persisted throughout the pandemic. And now that almost 50% of people in Coconino County have received one or more doses of a COVID vaccine and the infection rate remains low, the facilities hope to bring in new members along with those who haven't felt comfortable returning yet.
FAC has continued to offer outdoor classes, and currently in the works is the design and creation of permanent outdoor workout spaces. Until those are ready, Wesson said the athletic club continues to offer exceptional service, continual cleaning and disinfecting of the facilities and equipment, and an environment where people feel comfortable, safe and respected.
“[FAC has] the most amazing employees who really care about what they do,” owner Holly Garretson added. “We are like a family and we sincerely care about the Flagstaff community!”