Flagstaff Athletic Club keeping the community fit

Flagstaff Athletic Club strives to offer everything one needs to reach their fitness goals in one stop. Group fitness classes, kids’ clubs and camps, swimming pools, saunas, steams, jacuzzis, state-of-the-art weight and cardio rooms, an indoor track, a gymnasium and more are available to members.

The business, which has been a part of the Flagstaff community since 1979, had to pivot quickly with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Mandatory closures, social distancing, homeschooling and remote work became part of everyday life, but the athletic club took this as an opportunity to improve its member service.

“While the closure was difficult, we used the time wisely by deep cleaning both facilities from top to bottom,” manager Michelle Wesson explained. The west club was also re-roofed during this time. “The second closure allowed outdoor use, so we were able to function as an aquatic facility with our east side outdoor pool, and offer a few outdoor group fitness classes. We were incredibly grateful to have even a small portion of our business open and the community was equally grateful, many stating that swimming in the outdoor pool all summer ‘saved me.’”