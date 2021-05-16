Flagstaff Airport improvements planned through 2022

Serving as the regional transportation hub in northern Arizona, multi-modal transportation is certainly a strength in Flagstaff inclusive of air, rail and surface as the city is strategically positioned with intersections of Interstates 40 and 17.
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG) offers daily direct flights on American Airlines with two to Dallas (DFW) and four to Phoenix, while United Airlines offers two flights daily to Denver. As a regional airport, the service extends beyond the city and includes:
- Camp Verde and Sedona – 68,000 population
- Navajo Nation – the largest reservation in the country with more than 150,000 population
- Page – 7,500 population
- Williams – 3,000 population
- Winslow and Holbrook – 15,000 population
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport enplanements report positive gains with March 2021 at 8,368 total enplanements surpassing 2019 and 2020 March numbers. Tourism is the city’s #1 industry, thereby many domestic and international travelers include Flagstaff on their itineraries with connections through Phoenix, DFW and DEN.
Residents and visitors can look forward to experiencing many airport improvements and expansions in 2021 and 2022 with an airport 31.45-acre master development plan and parking lot project.
The City of Flagstaff owns 31.45 acres of undeveloped property on the Flagstaff Airport. The property is identified as assessor’s parcel number 116-61-006A and located east of Interstate 17, northwest of John Wesley Powell Boulevard, and southwest of South Pulliam Drive. The masterplan will bring new offices, retail, lodging, research, light manufacturing and other potential employers. City Council approved city staff to proceed with contract negotiations with Genterra Enterprises, LLC regarding the parcel’s development,and groundbreaking is targeted for Spring 2022.
Parking improvements are under development which will include adding 405 parking spaces, nine ADA parking spaces, a designated location for at least six electric vehicle charging stations, landscaping improvements and a dedicated pathway with decorative concrete inlays and decorative fencing elements leading from the lot to the airport terminal. This project also involves minor roadway widening to account for a designated bike lane, additional bicycle parking, a roadway pullout for pick-up and drop-off adjacent to the lot and storage at the terminal. Following completion of this project, improvements to the existing parking lot will be scheduled (through the Airport CARES Act grant funding), which include minor drainage improvements, repaving of the asphalt and minor pedestrian circulation improvements.
While crews are working hard to provide more parking, it is important to know current parking spaces are limited and parking cannot be guaranteed. Please plan accordingly for flight drop-off or pick-up arrangements.
Flagstaff Airport has six job order contractors approved to do various work including repairs on the aircraft storage units. It will include preventative maintenance on the hangar doors as well as hangar gutters, crack seal work on areas around the hangars, snow bars and roof work.
It is important to note, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including airports through September 13, 2021. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the full enforcement date for REAL ID will be extended from Oct. 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023. U.S. travelers must present REAL ID compliant licenses and identification cards to board domestic flights starting May 3, 2023.