Flagstaff Airport improvements planned through 2022

Parking improvements are under development which will include adding 405 parking spaces, nine ADA parking spaces, a designated location for at least six electric vehicle charging stations, landscaping improvements and a dedicated pathway with decorative concrete inlays and decorative fencing elements leading from the lot to the airport terminal. This project also involves minor roadway widening to account for a designated bike lane, additional bicycle parking, a roadway pullout for pick-up and drop-off adjacent to the lot and storage at the terminal. Following completion of this project, improvements to the existing parking lot will be scheduled (through the Airport CARES Act grant funding), which include minor drainage improvements, repaving of the asphalt and minor pedestrian circulation improvements.

While crews are working hard to provide more parking, it is important to know current parking spaces are limited and parking cannot be guaranteed. Please plan accordingly for flight drop-off or pick-up arrangements.

Flagstaff Airport has six job order contractors approved to do various work including repairs on the aircraft storage units. It will include preventative maintenance on the hangar doors as well as hangar gutters, crack seal work on areas around the hangars, snow bars and roof work.

It is important to note, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including airports through September 13, 2021. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the full enforcement date for REAL ID will be extended from Oct. 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023. U.S. travelers must present REAL ID compliant licenses and identification cards to board domestic flights starting May 3, 2023.

