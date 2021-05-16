Downtown Flagstaff gets crafty with addition of Wee Scotty Sewing & Craft Boutique

One of the newest additions to downtown Flagstaff, Wee Scotty Sewing & Craft Boutique is a one-stop shop for creators. Group and one-on-one classes, workshops, fabric, sewing patterns, cleaning and servicing of machines, embroidery thread and so much more are available for those just starting their sewing journey as well as experienced entrepreneurs getting their business off the ground.

Owner Lynne Gallagher, who has been sewing since the age of 7, has developed items for brands like Old Navy, Banana Republic and Joe Boxer, as well as made custom clothing for bands like Kiss and the Rolling Stones. Students will successfully complete their chosen fabric projects with her expertise and gentle guidance. Masks are worn at all times during in-person classes, and virtual learning is also available.