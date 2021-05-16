Buick GMC joins Oxendale Auto Group

Family-owned and operated since 1979, the Oxendale Auto Group has built a reputation of being fair, honest and reputable. Now with its newest acquisition, Oxendale Buick GMC, the group aims to continue providing customers with new and used car sales along with full automotive services, always with an eye toward the future.

“We have entered into a six-to-eight-month remodel of the facility and the real estate surrounding it,” General Manager Robert Sola said. “We also plan future expansion in some of our other facilities in Flagstaff as well.”

Oxendale Buick GMC currently operates 15 full service bays and three lube bays to keep vehicles running as smooth as possible. A shuttle service and loaner cars are also available to customers on a case-by-case basis.

Essentially, what customers see is what they get, and the Oxendale Auto Group is proud to add the Buick GMC dealership to its list of successful assets.

“We just do it right!” Sola said. “[And] with unparalleled service and unwavering respect and appreciation for our customers and their families.

“The pandemic has made all of us appreciate one another more than ever—we approach every situation with caution and respect all parties involved. We are still practicing all necessary precautions and are respectful of all customer wants and needs in regards to safety.”

