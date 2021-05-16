Beta Bouldering helps climbers of all skill levels

Beta Bouldering Gym is the largest indoor bouldering facility in northern Arizona. Bouldering, or climbing without ropes above a pad, is climbing distilled to its simplest form. Beta provides the best opportunity for new climbers, as well as experienced climbers, to practice skills and get stronger safely and efficiently while connecting with others interested in the sport.

Members and guests can utilize open gym time and climbing-specific classes as well as classes to round out overall health like yoga and pilates. New, challenging routes are provided for climbers weekly, and private lessons with knowledgeable coaches are also available.

New practices during the pandemic include reservations, limited capacity, an online health screening, temperature checks at the door and regular sanitization of commonly used surfaces.

Beta Bouldering Gym is located at 495 S. River Run Rd., Suite #104. Learn more at www.betaboulderinggym.com, or follow the business on Facebook and Instagram @betaboulderinggym.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0