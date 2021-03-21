20 Under 40: Travis VanderMale

Travis VanderMale | Sales Manager, Findlay Honda Flagstaff

Travis VanderMale grew up just north of Flagstaff in Page, honing his leadership skills. His family moved to Flagstaff in 2002 when his mom accepted a teaching position at Northern Arizona University. He studied vocal performance at NAU and after he began his own career as a car salesman, VanderMale was able to open his own insurance agency, which he operated in the downtown Flagstaff area for five years.

“Climbing to a management role in my early 20s allowed me an opportunity to buy my very own business by the age of 25,” he explained. “Now, back in car sales, I am able to lead our team through these unprecedented times to achieve goals many thought unreachable.”

As the Sales Manager at Findlay Honda Flagstaff, VanderMale helps customers navigate the often stressful car-buying process in a pain-free way, with the added bonus of supporting the community at large through charity events like Pat’s Run with the Pat Tillman Foundation.