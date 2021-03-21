20 Under 40: Ryan Kennedy

Ryan Kennedy | Senior Sales Manager, Little America Hotel

Northern Arizona University’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management prides itself in supporting students to thrive jobs in their preferred area. For Ryan Kennedy, he began working at the Little America Hotel concurrently with his studies in HRM.

Over the years, he took on a variety of roles including Reservationist in the Reservations Department, Hotel Bellman, Guest Services Agent at the front desk and Sales Manager. Kennedy has held his current position as Senior Sales Manager since 2017.

While he spent a brief time traveling after graduation, Kennedy as pulled back to Flagstaff, a place he’s proud to call home.

“I moved to Flagstaff in 2004 to attend school at NAU with my high school sweetheart and now wife,” he said. “After completing our degrees, getting married and traveling in 2008, we decided we love this community and wanted to build our careers and family in this beautiful mountain town. Fast forward to 2021 and we have two beautiful children, a home and careers.”

Kennedy gives back to the community through serving on the board as director for Flagstaff Sister Cities, the goal of which is to connect with cities that share common values such as higher education, tourism and respect for the natural environment. Kennedy also serves on the grants committee for SERVE, a new nonprofit organization developed to offer assistance to families of present and past employees of the Grand America Hotels and Resorts that have been affected by COVID-19.

