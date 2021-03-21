20 Under 40: Meghan Remington

Meghan Remington | Community Education Coordinator, Coconino Community College

Throughout her professional experience, Meghan Remington has followed her passion for building communities and crafting experiences that are engaging, unique and fulfilling.

“My greatest challenge and opportunity has been to define niche community education programs in a market that already has established community education providers such as the Coconino Center for the Arts, Coconino County, City of Flagstaff,” she said of her current role as Community Education Coordinator at Coconino Community College. “I’ve chosen to focus my attention specifically on leveraging local partnerships for content.”

Successful partnerships with organizations like CCA, Flagstaff Shelter Services, National Park Service, Mexican Consulate, CCC’s American Sign Language department and High Altitude Home Brew Supply and Bottle Shop have led to accessible learning like the first-ever community-focused Northern Arizona Home Brew Academy.