20 Under 40: Kimberly Duran

Kimberly Duran | Branch Manager, OneAZ Credit Union

Kimberly Duran’s career in the financial industry began as a part-time teller in 2007, but it wasn’t until she joined the OneAZ Credit Union team as a Personal Banker in 2010 that she found a clear path for her career.

“At that time I was interested in finding a professional career that allowed me to help people while building my customer service skills,” she said. “As I think about what interests me now, there are two areas that I have become incredibly passionate about.

“One is truly helping members reach their financial goals and making a difference in their lives. I instill that with my team and strive to provide that experience in my branch. And my number one motivator is working with my tellers and bankers to identify their strengths and passions and working with them to help them reach their potential.”

As the Branch Manager at OneAZ, Duran is proud to say that the majority of her associates have been promoted within the company with help from her leadership. She has also been recognized as Northern Region Branch Champion numerous times based on factors such as membership growth and member experience.