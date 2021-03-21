20 Under 40: Jon Hansen

Jon Hansen | Vice President & Owner, Loven Contracting
“Mike Loven gave me an opportunity to join his company as a project manager and I guess I did a good job because he kept giving me more to do!” Jon Hansen, Vice President and an owner of Loven Contracting, said.
Following the company motto, “Building Relationships since 1985,” Hansen has consistently given his all to exceed clients’ expectations across commercial, automotive, healthcare, historic preservation, hospitality, recreation, restaurant and government projects throughout the state.
“I really enjoy the technical challenges of working in a hospital environment—we collaborate with everyone from doctors and nurses to the essential facility staff that so often go unacknowledged in a healthcare environment,” he said.
He earned his degree in civil engineering from Northern Arizona University in 2007, taking the skills he learned to better the community.
“Perhaps the thing I am most proud of is our team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Our healthcare construction team members were in local facilities almost immediately, helping to construct containments and places for healthcare workers to safely don and doff their PPE. We’ve completed thousands of hours of work in this regard, and everyone on the team really gave it their all.”
Hansen serves on the board of the Flagstaff Boys and Girls Club and said he was particularly excited for a partnership with several of Loven’s trade partners and vendors to expand the facility. By bettering the experience of the local youth, he hopes to contribute to building upon the welcoming environment he found when he moved from Casa Grande, Arizona.
“I moved to Flagstaff to pursue my degree, and stayed for the reasons we all stay—this is a beautiful community,” Hansen said. “My wife Megan and I have two young daughters and we are so glad to be raising them in Coconino County.”