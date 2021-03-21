 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20 Under 40: Jessica Gee
0 comments

20 Under 40: Jessica Gee

  • Updated
  • 0
Gee-Jessica

Jessica Gee | Public Relations Coordinator, North Country HealthCare

Before beginning her role as Public Relations Coordinator for North Country HealthCare in 2016, Jessica Gee worked for the organization as a health benefits advocate, helping patients apply for affordable health insurance and state benefits. These first two years solidified her dedication to the work.

“I am passionate about working at North Country HealthCare because of our mission to provide quality healthcare to all, regardless of one’s ability to pay,” she said. “As the public relations coordinator, I have increased awareness of our programs and services among the 12 communities we serve throughout northern Arizona.”

This increased awareness contributes to the overall health and strength of Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Payson, Round Valley, Seligman, Show Low, Williams and Winslow. By helping to manage a variety of platforms such as the website, blog and social media accounts, Gee []. She also coordinates advertising messaging in each of North Country’s locations and regularly coordinates with media groups to share the organization’s story with the public.

Her service outside of North Country is largely entrenched in her faith. When Gee first moved from Phoenix to Flagstaff with her husband in 2012 it was to help launch Redemption Church Flagstaff, the members of which meet each week, with virtual options, to worship together as a community.

Because of these accomplishments and more, Gee has been recognized as a leader in Flagstaff through her nomination for the Arizona Daily Sun’s annual 20 Under 40.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20 Under 40
20under40

20 Under 40

  • Updated

The Arizona Daily Sun and the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce have partnered to recognize local business and professional leaders who ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)